The U.S. should’ve focused on Multidrug Treatment for COVID, not mRNA Vaccines

Just The News | Dr. Peter McCullough: US should’ve focused on multidrug treatment for COVID, not mRNA vaccines. Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, explains significant issues with using mRNA vaccines to treat COVID and damaging effects of the spike protein.





“The focus should have always been on multidrug treatment. We should have had protocol after protocol, large trial after large trial...We could've saved probably two thirds of the lives lost,” says Dr. McCullough.





Next pandemic lesson learned--focus on early treatment as the first, second, and third priorities. Contagion control, hospital care, and vaccines failed the American People. Follow doctors who quickly learn how to save lives with early multi-drug protocols.





