Journalism, Jews, Syncretism, “Aspergers”, Controlled Op, Trump, “Glory”, “Gay”, Two Babylons

CTB 2025-05-02 Two Babylons
Topic list:
* Chosen Kingdom Marc’s immaturity is an opportunity for Johnny to show you the way.
* Who is the “Synagogue of Satan”?
* What did the Samaritans foreshadow?
* Johann “Hans” Asperger
* Controlled Opposition—from “space” to viruses and vaccines: the Machine sets ‘em up and the Machine knocks ‘em down.
* “Western democratic” TYRANNY: it’s much worse than you thought.
* The THIEVING frauds of Controoled Opposition from Reiner Fuellmich to Steven Bannon to Simone Gold.
* The TRUTH about “Attention Deficit Disorder”.
* Donald Trump is CLEANING UP the open border...one illegal at a time. (The FULL Jesidue of Judge-ette “Hannah Dugan”).
* Who controls the Supreme Court and why is it so important?
* Who was behind the “Glory” of the Civil War (and Hollywood, too)?
* SOCK IT TO ME! The CATHOLICS who made up “Laugh In”.
* The shocking truth regarding Garth Brooks.
* The “GAY” PsyOp (“sex” vs. “gender”).
* Joseph Goebbels was behind Adolf Hitler...who was behind him?
* MORE on the embarrassment of far-Left fat Hispanic Commander-ette “Sheyla Baez(-)Ramirez”.
* Alexander Hislop’s “The Two Babylons”.
