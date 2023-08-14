PLEADIAN & HOLLOW EARTH MESSAGES, WITH FAMOUS PSYCHIC JUDY CALI!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I will be giving messages from Adama and the Telosians, as well as the Pleadians on the Ascension, followed by an interview with the world famous psychic Judy Cali! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com