Fighting for medical freedom special part 6 ~ pimp & pushers ~

In today's discussion we will talk about vaccine pimps and the vaccinated pushers of vaccines, and how they are quite open with their desire to force vaccines on us because mainstream lie media tells everyone that watches them that somehow the unvaccinated are harming everyone else, when it is the vaccinated that are making everybody sicker. Finally, we will be sharing episode 6 pimps and pushers of the docu-series "The Truth About Vaccines presents remedy."
