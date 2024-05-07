TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

bootcamp





Nicole Eggert destroyed by vax poison injection induced breast cancer. The 'Baywatch' alum revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in January. Pray she makes a full recovery. Also, chemo is bullshit.





"Hi -





Mindy here. My dear friend, Nicole Eggert, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and needs our help.





It's been a long time since Charles in Charge and Baywatch. As a single mom, she's had to struggle financially to raise her two daughters. She still has a little one at home and she is terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads. She’s lost both her parents and doesn’t have any family to lean on or help her with this situation.





She has a long road ahead. Multiple expensive imaging - CTs, MRIs, Ultrasounds, etc. Multiple doctors to see - oncologists, surgeons, etc. Cancer treatments and medications. Her current insurance won't even scratch the surface of what she needs.





She is tenacious and has always found a way to get by, but this is different. She will be unable to work while undergoing surgery and treatments. She has a long, scary road ahead and has a terrible time asking for help.





I implore you to help my friend afford her medical bills as well as feel secure that she won't be left without a home for her family during this extremely trying time.





Once she is on the road to recovery, she intends to start a non-profit for single parents like herself, without families, who are going through this ordeal.





She will be grateful for any contribution. Everything helps.





Let's get Nicole on her way to recovery!





I thank you from the bottom of my heart -

Mindy Molinary"

@_nicole_eggert

"Too bad all the adults didn’t step up for the youth but here we are. If simple Chicken Pox leaves a forever living virus in u like Shingles what is Covid’s long term affects? #trustscience #quitfailingthenextgeneration"

November 19, 2021





Jesus make up my dying bed........ Blind Willie Johnson

