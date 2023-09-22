THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Friday 9/22/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PENTAGON EXEMPTS UKRAINE OPERATIONS FROM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN – WAR MUST GO ON!The DOD has decided to “continue activities” in Ukraine no matter what!
Watch & share this broadcast to also get the latest on the border crisis, toxic jabs, crumbling dollar, and so much more!
