This Saint News 3/30/2025

This week: Some folks on the Left seem to be waking up to the lies of the mainstream media. Dr. David Martin is not playing around when he says we have to destroy the World Health Organization, and he'll make a helluva case for it. Earthquakes rock Myanmar in the Headlines. Candace Owens is gonna get into RFKJ, his mistress, and how it looks like he's being blackmailed. I got some Quickies for you after that, and did you know there's a company that will deliver sunlight on demand? And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Destroy The WHO - Dr David E Martin Calls for Total Destruction of The World Health Organization

https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367





Lara Logan - Ilonka Deaton - Trafficked in the Music Industry https://x.com/laralogan/status/1905256987618611254





A mega spending bill out of the same admin that created DOGE doesn't make sense...unless not all is as it seems https://x.com/joybacklascruz/status/1899988329535316479





James Li - The Dark Story Behind the Ghibli Trend https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1905383982591868984





John Stossel - New York is fining fossil fuel companies $75 billion for their PAST ... LEGAL emissions. https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1904196256605307062





Peter St. Onge - The Democrat party is on the verge of a Civil War that could cripple the party for a decade. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1904873470011597006





Utah just became the first state to officially ban fluoride in all public drinking water.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1905676648550170852





Slice of pizza convinced Gulf Breeze man to end police standoff https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2019/02/27/florida-man-ends-police-standoff-slice-pizza-man-accused-harassing-family-coldplay-lyrics-threats/3003683002/





Napster sold to tech startup for $207M https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5213461-napster-sold-to-tech-startup-for-207m/





Fat Nigga Tech https://x.com/phvckitweball/status/1903479133880947096





Project Sun Streak

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R001300180002-7.pdf





Dr. Drew - Signalgate should be old news by now. https://x.com/drdrew/status/1905733567055004142





RFK Jr unveils transparency tool allowing Americans to search for contaminants in food

https://thepostmillennial.com/rfk-jr-unveils-transparency-tool-allowing-americans-to-search-for-contaminants-in-food