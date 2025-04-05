BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Strikes by the Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV on equipment and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast
55 views • 5 months ago

Strikes by the Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV on equipment and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast. 

Adding, this from April 4th:

💥 A high-precision strike with a high-explosive missile was carried out on the site of a meeting with the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Western instructors in a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of the attack, the enemy lost up to 85 military and foreign officers, as well as up to 20 units of motor vehicles.

Adding: 

Zelensky stated that French troops will be among the first to be deployed on Ukrainian territory.

I can’t say when and in what quantity, that’s our agreement — Zelensky

Zelensky also stated that work is underway to deploy British representatives on Ukrainian territory.

