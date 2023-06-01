© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald J Trump | Celebration Of 250 Years Of American Independence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
Three years from now, the United States will celebrate the biggest and most important milestone in our country’s history -- 250 years of American Independence. That’s why as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2r70nk-celebration-of-250-years-of-american-independence-at-the-iowa-state-fairgro.html