💔🇵🇸After 300 days of genocide in #Gaza, Haneen Salem asked the children to express themselves through drawing.
My sorrow was indescribable as I gazed at their drawings, where scenes of pain, fear, and displacement were reflected.
The lines on the paper seemed to scream the truth of their suffering: destroyed homes, broken families, and innocent tears. In each drawing, there was a story of sorrow and courage that I couldn't ignore, making my heart heavy with their unending pain and grief.
The question remains:
Where are the children's rights?
Where are the institutions that are supposed to protect them?