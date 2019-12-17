© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Dec 17, 2019] SEED - Behind the Scenes: Introducing my Producer, Johan van der Colff
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
33 views • 9 months ago
I recently returned from a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where my amazing team is
working on SEED: Paradise Lost. The man making it all happen is Johan van der Colff, my producer. In this video I introduce Johan and he explains how he assembled the team and what we are trying to do to bring it to life.
If you would like to support us in
this endeavor, please click on the link below and scroll down to where you will see 4
different options,ac which will enable you do do so:
https://seetheseries.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
working on SEED: Paradise Lost. The man making it all happen is Johan van der Colff, my producer. In this video I introduce Johan and he explains how he assembled the team and what we are trying to do to bring it to life.
If you would like to support us in
this endeavor, please click on the link below and scroll down to where you will see 4
different options,ac which will enable you do do so:
https://seetheseries.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.