Hurry Feeds Discontentment, Self-Reliance and Disrupts Intimacy With God - Marianne Howard
Is staying busy the mark of productivity and success? Marianne Howard is an author and a speaker who knows full well about the dangers of running your mind, body, and soul on empty! She points out, “We can’t pour Jesus into others…if we ourselves are not communing with Him! He’s the giver of rest. He created it!” It’s so important to find rest, stillness, and silence, even in the middle of a busy day. It’s not just about sleeping - it’s about something Marianne calls “soul rest” that recharges your heart, mind, and soul. “‘Hurry’ is always going to disturb your intimacy with God,” she observes. “‘Hurry’ is always going to distract and divide us.” Run to the King of Kings and find your rest - don’t lean into self-sufficiency and chaos.



TAKEAWAYS


Hurrying simply feeds discontentment and self-sufficiency


Overcoming spiritual fatigue requires bone-deep soul rest


We cannot muster of true rest ourselves - we need Jesus for that


Don’t run your spiritual, emotional, and physical tank too close to empty - you can’t give if you don’t have



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM APP: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Rest. Overcoming Spiritual Fatigue book: https://amzn.to/3I8CmwQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARIANNE HOWARD

Website: https://www.marianne-howard.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marianne.howard.96

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsm_howard/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
bookjesusself relianceauthorrestrelaxationbusynesstina griffindiscontentmentcounter culture mom showmarianne howard
