Wuji Hundun Qigong Workshop Invitation by Francesco Garripoli
Francesco Garripoli
Francesco GarripoliCheckmark Icon
5 followers
31 views • 7 months ago

Certified Senior Qigong Teacher (NQA) Francesco Garripoli is offering a live, in-person series of Wuji Hundun Qigong workshops including options for a two-day, a five-day deep-dive, or a five-day Qigong Instructor Certification Training Course which includes a three-month follow-up Self-Assessment 1:1 mentoring and coaching with Francesco. Dates are 11 – 15 January 2025.

Learn more at: https://www.communityawake.org/course-category/qigong/

Learn this powerful and effective, 800 year-old shamanic Wuji Hundun Qigong form that has been handed down by Master Duan Zhi Liang to Francesco Garri Garripoli when he lived and studied in the Master’s clinic in Beijing, China in the early 1990’s. This was an amazing opportunity to meet this famous Qigong Master who had never yet left China and was little know outside the country.

LEARNING OUTCOMES

You will have a practical understanding of this powerful Qigong practice

Working with Qi and Hundun (chaos) in relationship to the Wei Qi Field and Meridians

Acupressure Point application for everyday use

Building confidence in weaving breathwork with specific moves

Knowing how each of the key 18 moves can support health and well-being

Comprehension of “Yi” – intentional awareness and mental focus

Integration of the Wuji Hundun form into your daily practice of self-healthcare

qigongchi gungfrancesco garripoliwujiwuji hundun
