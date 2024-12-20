Rename NIAID National Institute of Acquired Immune Disease

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Brannon Howes: You think he's finally going to get, be brought to justice? Anthony Fauci?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes, in the worst way. He actually created the Chronic Disease explosion. He actually created the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We now know they're infections by injections and they created allergens. So I propose to rename that National Institute of Acquired Immune Disease, AIDS. He literally created the AIDS epidemic and the explosion in chronic cancers, back in 1983 when I was at the National Cancer Institute. And he, at that time, engineered the chimeras. HIV never was LAV, lymphadenopathy virus, and Gay Related Immune Deficiency was never AIDS. And human immune deficiency virus was injected in every hepatitis B vaccine!

They've been injecting and causing AIDS and the explosion of cancer. And so the worst thing that can happen to Anthony Fauci is I take over that Institute, direct it and the Cancer Institute, bring back the 1982 Biological Response Modifiers Program, a translational research program, experts from everywhere, naturopathic doctors, pharmaceutical doctors, MDs. I was a fermentation chemist and did adoptive transfer and virus separation, as you know, and chemokine signatures. We own all the patents back from 1999 when I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms.





11/20/2024 - Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c