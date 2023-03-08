CO2 "Good for the World," Should be Celebrated: Former Trump Climate Advisor

Carbon dioxide is actually good for the planet and should be encouraged rather than demonized and taxed, explained Princeton Physics Professor Emeritus Dr. William Happer in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Happer, who served as Climate Advisor to Donald Trump and helped start the CO2 Coalition (www.co2coalition.org), blasted the idea of “carbon taxes," calling it a combination of people being misinformed, having nothing to believe in, and opportunists seeking to get money through the scam. "It's the same evil fanaticism that has plagued mankind since we began," he said. If they get their way, it will be like other totalitarian systems, with potential similarities to the Soviet system. There is no crisis, he added. "It's simply a waste of money, a power grab," he said. "Use your common sense."





