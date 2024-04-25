Rep. Crane raises concern with the withdrawal of US troops from Niger.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) says he is starting to see a movement within the government to safely remove U.S. troops stationed in Niger before it turns into a dire situation like the Benghazi or Afghanistan withdrawal. “These are exactly the types of situations I’ve been talking about that lets the Chinese believe that they have a window of opportunity to start making aggressive moves around the world, when they see the weakness that this administration continues to show,” says Rep. Crane.