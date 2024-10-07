Col. Douglas Macgregor WARNS: Netanyahu Wants to DESTROY Iran After Lebanon. Russia May Intervene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Douglas Macgregor, retired US Army colonel, discusses the Ukraine conflict, Zelensky’s U.S. visit, Israel's war on Lebanon, Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes, the potential disruption of global oil supply, assassination of Hezbollah leader, the consequences of the US foreign policy and support of Israel, and the role of Russia, China, Turkey, and Jordan in the current conflicts.
Mirrored - The Strategist
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/