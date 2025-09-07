© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western elites want to wage war in Ukraine forever — Daily Mail columnist
Peter Hitchens cites ex-UK army head Radakin — who stated the goal is 'to keep Ukraine imposing costs on Russia'
'The West doesn’t want peace. Western policy has the aim of preventing a Russian recovery'
Ukrainian media footage shows fresh graves of hundreds of thousands (over 1Million Ukrainian deaths posted recently during hacked info) of men across Ukraine.