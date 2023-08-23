Bill Federer | America & The Church Revealed | Anatomy of the Church and State #19

In part 1 of this 2 part episode, I interview author and historian Bill Federer about the ancient Hebrew covenant form of government and how they operated with no central government (WOW!), the vital role the church played in America before and during the Revolution, and how the French Revolution polluted our colleges with socialist ideals.





Bill is a nationally renowned speaker and former congressional candidate who’s appeared on countless television programs. He is also a best selling author whose works have been quoted by authors, politicians, leaders, journalists, teachers, students and in court cases. He is president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. He also has a radio feature that broadcasts daily across America called “AMERICAN MINUTE”





TOPIC TIMELINE

1:48 Bill’s Faith journey

4:07 Amerisearch

5:40 Most common form of government was Kings

7:09 King of England was a globalist

8:36 Where America got its ideas

10:35 Covenant government

11:50 No police in ancient Israel

12:45 Uniqueness of Israel

14:09 Every man armed in Israel

15:06 Moses and the Alphabet

16:00 The Levites

17:40 Kings and Biblical authority

18:58 Moloch

21:17 Destroying the Law/Finding the Law

23:01 Teaching the Law

24:11 Post Revolution Church and Pastors

25:55 Yale students

26:19 The New Lights

27:14 Pietism

29:57 One hundred year prayer meeting

31:34 The Holy Club

33:01 Revolutionary War Pastors

34:57 First Speaker of U.S. House was a Pastor

36:00 Beginning of Pastor silence

37:00 French Revolution influence

38:40 Massive chopping off heads

39:30 French Secularism and college campuses

40:59 Haystack Prayer Revival

42:14 French Wokism

43:45 Harvard goes woke