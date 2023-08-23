Bill Federer | America & The Church Revealed | Anatomy of the Church and State #19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In part 1 of this 2 part episode, I interview author and historian Bill Federer about the ancient Hebrew covenant form of government and how they operated with no central government (WOW!), the vital role the church played in America before and during the Revolution, and how the French Revolution polluted our colleges with socialist ideals.
Bill is a nationally renowned speaker and former congressional candidate who’s appeared on countless television programs. He is also a best selling author whose works have been quoted by authors, politicians, leaders, journalists, teachers, students and in court cases. He is president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage. He also has a radio feature that broadcasts daily across America called “AMERICAN MINUTE”
TOPIC TIMELINE
1:48 Bill’s Faith journey
4:07 Amerisearch
5:40 Most common form of government was Kings
7:09 King of England was a globalist
8:36 Where America got its ideas
10:35 Covenant government
11:50 No police in ancient Israel
12:45 Uniqueness of Israel
14:09 Every man armed in Israel
15:06 Moses and the Alphabet
16:00 The Levites
17:40 Kings and Biblical authority
18:58 Moloch
21:17 Destroying the Law/Finding the Law
23:01 Teaching the Law
24:11 Post Revolution Church and Pastors
25:55 Yale students
26:19 The New Lights
27:14 Pietism
29:57 One hundred year prayer meeting
31:34 The Holy Club
33:01 Revolutionary War Pastors
34:57 First Speaker of U.S. House was a Pastor
36:00 Beginning of Pastor silence
37:00 French Revolution influence
38:40 Massive chopping off heads
39:30 French Secularism and college campuses
40:59 Haystack Prayer Revival
42:14 French Wokism
43:45 Harvard goes woke