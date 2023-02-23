Todd Callendar - EMF Radiation, COVID, Ebola, Marburg, Parasite Connection. Get Your Iodine!

Tod Callendar on Zeee Media: "Acute radiation poisoning is exactly what COVID looks like. Hemorrhagic fever, which is Ebola, which is Marburg, which is Dengue fever...can be caused by acute radiation poisoning. It is a function of how much energy is provided and at what specific signal (frequency). And they can re-create any disease just with EMF alone." ~ Todd Callendar, Maria Zeee Interview Jan 2023.

Todd Callendar is a CEO and international attorney. Callendar is the attorney for the Department of Defense lawsuit against vaccine mandates for the US Military.

