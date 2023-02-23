Todd Callendar - EMF Radiation, COVID, Ebola, Marburg, Parasite Connection. Get Your Iodine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tod Callendar on Zeee Media: "Acute radiation poisoning is exactly what COVID looks like. Hemorrhagic fever, which is Ebola, which is Marburg, which is Dengue fever...can be caused by acute radiation poisoning. It is a function of how much energy is provided and at what specific signal (frequency). And they can re-create any disease just with EMF alone." ~ Todd Callendar, Maria Zeee Interview Jan 2023.
More on Iodine & C60 for Radiation Protection: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthRadProtect.html
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthC60.html
Todd Callendar is a CEO and international attorney. Callendar is the attorney for the Department of Defense lawsuit against vaccine mandates for the US Military.
FULL SHOW Callendar 'The Walking Dead' - 5G & Patents to Turn People Into Zombies, Never-ending Viruses – Todd Callendar & Lisa McGee, Jan 2023. https://rumble.com/v25rzz8-the-walking-dead-patents-to-turn-people-into-zombies-never-ending-viruses.html
and
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/the-walking-dead-5g-patents-to-turn-people-into-zombies-never-ending-viruses-todd-callendar-lisa-mcgee/