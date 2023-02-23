BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Callendar - EMF Radiation, COVID, Ebola, Marburg, Parasite Connection. Get Your Iodine!
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
506 views • 02/23/2023

Tod Callendar on Zeee Media:  "Acute radiation poisoning is exactly what COVID looks like. Hemorrhagic fever, which is Ebola, which is Marburg, which is Dengue fever...can be caused by acute radiation poisoning. It is a function of how much energy is provided and at what specific signal (frequency). And they can re-create any disease just with EMF alone." ~ Todd Callendar, Maria Zeee Interview Jan 2023.

More on Iodine & C60 for Radiation Protection:  www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthRadProtect.html

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthC60.html

Todd Callendar is a CEO and international attorney. Callendar is the attorney for the Department of Defense lawsuit against vaccine mandates for the US Military.

FULL SHOW Callendar 'The Walking Dead' - 5G & Patents to Turn People Into Zombies, Never-ending Viruses – Todd Callendar & Lisa McGee, Jan 2023.   https://rumble.com/v25rzz8-the-walking-dead-patents-to-turn-people-into-zombies-never-ending-viruses.html

and

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/the-walking-dead-5g-patents-to-turn-people-into-zombies-never-ending-viruses-todd-callendar-lisa-mcgee/


Keywords
healthemfradiationebolaiodineparasitecovidradiation poisoningmarburgtodd callendar
