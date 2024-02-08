BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: OMG Infiltrates SECRET Converted Illegal Immigrant Compound CASA ALITAS Ramada Hotel
High Hopes
3282 followers
126 views • 02/08/2024

O'Keefe Media Group


Feb 7, 2024


BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group infiltrates SECRET converted illegal immigrant compound CASA ALITAS Ramada Hotel in Tucson.


This secret operation is funded by Catholic Community Services of Tucson and enriches groups like, “Las Palmas.”


O’Keefe disguised himself as a homeless drunk vagrant and Mexican illegals wore hidden cameras to gain entrance inside. Ashley St. Clair and Nick Shirley caught on tape Police confirming refugees are “lying about sponsors.”


Here, Casa Alitas migrants are brought to the Ramada Inn where breakfast, lunch, hygienic services, and free wifi is offered.


Migrants shared with one of our undercover journalists that NGOs, "Get paid no matter what.”


Our undercover journalist confirms with a migrant that they have seen many gang members come through in caravans. The migrant tells us that Border Patrols suspect gang members but they still let them pass through, “They will ask about gang tattoos but Border Patrol still lets those people in.”


Ashley St. Clair interviewed a taxi driver while posing as a local ministry outreach member, and discovered that Catholic Community Services, “...give them (migrants) services but don't treat them well. They scare them.” The taxi driver works with the migrant population on a regular basis.


O’Keefe asks Deputy Carter, “...is that bus filled with illegal immigrants?” At that moment as migrant buses pulled up directly behind Carter, he responded stating, “Sir, I’m not on the bus”.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1w2meSEQIE

Keywords
arizonatusconborderillegal immigrantomgsecretbusesjames okeefecompoundconvertedokeefe media groupinfiltratescasa alitasramada hotelashley st clairnick shirley
