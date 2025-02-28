Surgeon Whistleblower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deadly Truth: Most Surgeons Aren’t Fit To Practice
* Dr. Richard Bosshardt has been a board certified surgeon for nearly 40 years.
* He has watched the D.E.I. race crazies lower standards to a frightening degree.
* He no longer trusts doctors.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bosshardt