BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡WW3 HAS BEGUN: CIA NUCLEAR EXPERT- ANDREW BUSTAMANTE
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 12/05/2023

Canadian Prepper

Dec 4, 2023

Today we talk with a former CIA spy Andrew Bustamante about WW3 and the nuclear threats, a mindblowing conversation you wont want to miss. Stay tuned for part 2

CHECK HIM OUT HERE

Find your Spy Superpower: https://everydayspy.com/spyquiz

ON YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/@Andrew-Bustamante

Learn more from Andy: https://everydayspy.com/

Follow Andy on social media: @EverydaySpy


The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.

Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off

https://canadianpreparedness.com/search?type=article%2Cpage%2Cproduct&q=heat*+hog*&shpxid=1d150c02-1471-4a49-ac8f-10b06be86865

GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)

https://jasemedical.com/canadianprepper

GET WHOLESALE FREEZE DRIED FOOD US COUPON CODE 'CanadianPrepper'

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6

GET GOLD AND SILVER FROM A VETTED REPUTABLE COMPANY (affiliate links)

IN CANADA

https://silvergoldbull.ca/?cjevent=0f591ce8f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww

IN USA

https://silvergoldbull.com/?cjevent=1d5c4e64f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww

Gasmasks and Protective Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid

Emergency Food Supplies

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food

Survival Tools

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools

Shelter and Sleep Systems

https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/shelter

Water Filtration

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration

Cooking Systems

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware

Silky Saws

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s8qjDKK26Y

Keywords
ciawarww3nuclearcanadian preppergeopoliticsprepareandrew bustamanteex cia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy