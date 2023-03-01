BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is running out of money, even the policemen are not getting paid, yet “Xi the Dead Emperor” keeps funding Russia
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
03/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2a1l0e42f0

2/28/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is running out of money, even the policemen are not getting paid, yet “Xi the Dead Emperor” keeps funding Russia; the Discipline Inspection commissions of the CCP’s banking system just had a massive personnel change and is taking charge of large deposits and large fund transfers; the CCP is a criminal gang that not only bullies Lao Baixing, but also its own members

#CCPrunsOutofMoney #XiJinpingFundsRussia #CCPbanksRestrictLargeFundTransfer


2/28/2023 文贵盖特：共产党没钱了，连警察都发不出工资，习死皇还忙着支援俄罗斯；国内各银行纪委大换血，所有的大额存款和转账都归纪委监管；共产党就是黑帮，不但黑老百姓，也黑党奴们

#共产党没钱了 #习近平支援俄罗斯 #中共银行管控大额存款转账


Keywords
