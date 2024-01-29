Create New Account
💥Battles near Spornoye - the UAV Operator Discovered the positions of AFU - Destroying 5 Ukrainian Soldiers - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

💥Battles near Spornoye: the 6th brigade destroys infantry and positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supporting the offensive in the Seversk direction

▪️In the 1st video, the UAV operator discovered the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants at the landing and aimed artillery at them. The artillery crew successfully completed its job, destroying 5 Ukrainian soldiers.

