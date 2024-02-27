⚡️Ukraine uses NATO/Western Supplied Weapons to Target & Kill Civilians in Donetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📣Patrick Lancaster joins Judge Napolitano to discuss Ukraine's use of NATO / Western Supplied weapons to target and kill civilians in center Donetsk. Today Ukraine used Both HIMARs Rockets & 155mm artillery to target civilian areas of Donetsk which killed & injured many. A Library, Pizza Parlor and Crosswalk were BOMBED - no military activity (Russian) were present, Ukrainian citizens were the only target. ⚡️📣
Aired Feb 20
@PLnewstoday
@Judgenap