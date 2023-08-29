Dr. James Pastor: The Culture of The Black Family Has Been Decimated | Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

Today, The Two Mikes hosted Dr. James F. Pastor to learn about his book, Yoo Say You Want a Revolution? Radical Idealism and Its Tragic Consequences (available at Amazon).



Dr. Pastor started his working life in a Chicago police tactical unit and worked his way through what was then called "Night School" to become a PhD and a lawyer. In his book, Dr. Pastor discusses the often unacknowledged dangers to society and civil order that are posed by the words and actions of aggressive ideologues, people who today are more commonly known as progressives.



Today's progressives are just this kind of threat, and the danger they pose is strengthened by their nearly complete ignorance of the trials, economic disasters, civil and world wars that this country's formation had to cope with and overcome to become a functioning constitutional republic.



There is much that the progressives' beliefs owe to Marxism and Saul Alinsky, such as their belief that, in the area crime, that crime in society is not the fault of the actions of an individual or a group of individuals, but is rather the fault of a corrupt political/social system that needs to be destroyed by revolution.



In turn, "defunding" the police is a prominent step toward the violent revolution for which the progressives ache.





Dr. Pastor's website is: https://www.securelawllc.com



