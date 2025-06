👁️ Beyond Vision: Exploring The Eye-Brain Connection 🧠✨

πŸ€” Did you know?





πŸ‘€ The eye is much more than a window to the world – it's directly connected to areas of the brain that affect much more than eyesight πŸŒŽπŸ”





πŸ€πŸ‘© Let’s Deep dive into it with Dr. Deborah Zelinsky the founder and executive research director of The Mind-Eye Institute. She explains: ⚑





πŸ”Ή The eye's reach goes beyond vision:





β€’ Influences posture πŸ§β™€οΈ

β€’ Impacts metabolism, blood pressure, and appetite βš–οΈ

β€’ Acts as an extension of brain tissue – the retina itself is a unique part of your brain 🧩





πŸ˜²πŸ‘€ Each part of the retina functions like a patchwork quilt, linking our senses, health, and mind. Dive deeper to uncover the fascinating ways our brains and eyes interact πŸ‘“βœ¨





