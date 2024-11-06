👁️ Beyond Vision: Exploring The Eye-Brain Connection 🧠✨

🤔 Did you know?





👀 The eye is much more than a window to the world – it's directly connected to areas of the brain that affect much more than eyesight 🌎🔍





🤝👩 Let’s Deep dive into it with Dr. Deborah Zelinsky the founder and executive research director of The Mind-Eye Institute. She explains: ⚡





🔹 The eye's reach goes beyond vision:





• Influences posture 🧍♀️

• Impacts metabolism, blood pressure, and appetite ⚖️

• Acts as an extension of brain tissue – the retina itself is a unique part of your brain 🧩





😲👀 Each part of the retina functions like a patchwork quilt, linking our senses, health, and mind. Dive deeper to uncover the fascinating ways our brains and eyes interact 👓✨





