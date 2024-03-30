Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 March 2024 - Bourke Street Two

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of three videos, this one recording our combining with another group further along in Bourke Street also out protesting to stop the digital ID bill that the Australian Senate has pushed through without debate or consulting the people. It was encouraging that there are other groups up in arms about this bill which now has to pass the lower house. There will be a growing pushback about this. The Australian Government has shown its hand. It does not give a stuff for ordinary people.