And We Know 3.16.2023 A PUBLIC AWAKE is their [DS] GREATEST FEAR! STAY STRONG! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
192 views • 03/17/2023

LT of And We Know


March 16, 2023


Interesting drop from Dan Scavino on Andrew Jackson and how similar President Trump is … making WAR against the banking cartel. When looking for a thumbnail for today on deepest fear… well the SHARK showed up… now that would be fear… we are informed and growing. Ultra Pepe Lives Matter wrote a great article on this.. we will look into that and all of the Deep states shenanigans… and we will see how the VAX push is falling apart.


Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump: War against the Elite

https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/andrew-jackson-and-donald-trump-war


Katherine Austin Fitts describes how the pandemic served the Reset plan. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34462


Agenda 2030 is the initial 10 year plan of Agenda 21, (as in Agenda for the 21st century). https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34799


Tucker interviews fashion designer whose clothes transgender Biden administration official Sam Brinton appears to have stolen. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34775


An ad from the now defunct Singnature Bank. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34774


The Chairman of Signature Bank holding a Pride Council Mtg on pronouns. And you wonder why the bank failed?! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34762


Whistleblower speaks clearly about Big Pharma. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34749


Rep James Comer- following the Biden crime family money https://t.me/teamanons/29919


Tucker Carlson: The War Party Is In Panic Mode as the Majority of Americans Oppose War With Russia https://t.me/RevolutionReport/15017


#8 In Dec. 2002, Dr. Anthony Fauci described how the distinction between "bioweapons" and "biodefense" does not exist, as later demonstrated by his gain-of-function research: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6746


Connecticut Threatens to Shut Down a Private Pre-School Over Students' Immunization Status https://t.me/chiefnerd/7166


MEP Mislav Kolakusic: We Could Have Saved Many Lives If We Burned Covid-19 Injections Immediately https://t.me/VigilantFox/8705

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsawakeningpresidentrussiadeep statevaccineblmchristianwarvaxfaucipraymasksshotinjectioncovidbanking carteldan scavinoltand we knowexposing evilsvbultra pepe lives matter
