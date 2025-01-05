Tavistock Institute - The Enemy Within

Satan means "the enemy" or "adversary"

The Tavistock Institute fulfills that definition quite well

These are "Satan's Minions" on this Earth doing his bidding

Everything which they do is born of Malevolence and Evil.





definition malevolent

mə-lĕv′ə-lənt adjective

1.) Having or exhibiting ill will; wishing harm to others; malicious.

2.) Having a harmful influence.

3.) Wishing evil; disposed to injure others; rejoicing in another's misfortune.





Satan lives inside of their heartless soul and controls their actions

These are people worthy of the ire and wrath of all of mankind.





They belong inside of the prisons they have erected to house YOU!

Treacherous Traitors and back stabbing ghouls worthy of execution





The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations

by John D. Coleman Free PDF Download at archive.com

https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601

THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RELATIONS Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America: by Coleman, John: Direct PDF Download

https://famguardian.org/Publications/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA-Coleman_John.pdf

Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses

by Daniel Estulin Free PDF Download on archive,com

https://archive.org/details/tavistock-institute-social-engineering-the-masses

See The Prisoner Playlist on Tavistock:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6db417cb-f865-4a2f-a197-cc4903e6d93d?index=1

Mirrored - Outlaw Productions





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/