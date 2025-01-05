Tavistock Institute - The Enemy Within

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan means "the enemy" or "adversary"
The Tavistock Institute fulfills that definition quite well
These are "Satan's Minions" on this Earth doing his bidding
Everything which they do is born of Malevolence and Evil.
definition malevolent
mə-lĕv′ə-lənt adjective
1.) Having or exhibiting ill will; wishing harm to others; malicious.
2.) Having a harmful influence.
3.) Wishing evil; disposed to injure others; rejoicing in another's misfortune.
Satan lives inside of their heartless soul and controls their actions
These are people worthy of the ire and wrath of all of mankind.
They belong inside of the prisons they have erected to house YOU!
Treacherous Traitors and back stabbing ghouls worthy of execution
The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations
by John D. Coleman Free PDF Download at archive.com
https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601
THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RELATIONS Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America: by Coleman, John: Direct PDF Download
https://famguardian.org/Publications/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA-Coleman_John.pdf
Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses
by Daniel Estulin Free PDF Download on archive,com
https://archive.org/details/tavistock-institute-social-engineering-the-masses
See The Prisoner Playlist on Tavistock:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6db417cb-f865-4a2f-a197-cc4903e6d93d?index=1
