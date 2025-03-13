BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP 20250314 S2EMarSpecial6 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 5 Josh Mcneely Jam Your Gram BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
5 views • 6 months ago

CTP S2EMarSpecial6 42m 05s before audio editing

CTP S2EMarSpecial6 NOTES ( listen (Fri Mar 14 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

WEEK ONE OF MUSIC WEEKS (Mar M-F 10-28) EPISODES...

1-1: Monday March 10: John Vento "Nied's Hotel Band"

1-2: Tuesday March 11: Adam Blaylok (Heart Songs)

1-3: Wednesday March 12: Marcus Manderson

1-4: Thursday March 13: Michael William

1-5: Friday March 14: Jam Your Gram Singing Telegrams

CTP (S2EMarSpeical6) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 5: Jam Your Gram

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical6) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 5: Jam Your Gram

politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianentertainmentmusicsongwriterbandsingerjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
