Dramatic Clash At UNSC After U.S. Backs Russia On Ukraine Resolution | 'Expired Kyiv Princeling...'

Huge drama erupted at the UN Security Council as the U.S., in a rare move, sided with Russia. Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN, took the opportunity to slam Ukrainian president on the anniversary of 3 years of war. The Russian envoy branded Volodymyr Zelensky 'expired Kyiv princeling.' The United Nations Security Council then adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution that takes a neutral position on the conflict. The short resolution reflects Trump's more conciliatory stance towards Russia.
Mirrored - Times Of India
