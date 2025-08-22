BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump wins Again - Male Cheerleaders - Parents Fight Back
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 3 weeks ago

Trump’s massive $500M civil fraud fine in AG Tish James’ case thrown out by NY appeals court


President Trump won a huge, symbolic victory Thursday when a New York appeals court threw out the more than $500 million fine he owed in Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud case.


The Appellate Division, First Department, overturned the whopping $464 million judgment against Trump, 79, but upheld a finding that the real estate tycoon-turned-president engaged in fraud by exaggerating his net worth for decades.


“I had a victory today. You know, they stole $550 million from me with a fake case, and it was overturned,” Trump told dozens of law enforcement officers later Thursday during a visit related to his crime crackdown in Washington, DC.


https://nypost.com/2025/08/21/us-news/trumps-massive-500m-civil-fraud-fine-in-ag-tish-james-case-thrown-out-by-ny-appeals-court/



The Federal Criminal Case Against Letitia James: A Complete Roadmap for Special Prosecutor Ed Martin


A moment of reckoning has arrived for the prosecutor who thought she was above the law she swore to enforce.


This appointment represents federal validation of the extensive documentary evidence we’ve compiled over months of investigation. When career prosecutors and federal agencies review evidence and conclude it warrants special prosecutor oversight, it confirms the serious nature of the alleged criminal conduct we’ve documented.


https://whitecollarfraud.com/2025/08/09/the-federal-criminal-case-against-letitia-james-a-complete-roadmap-for-special-prosecutor-ed-martin/



Male cheerleaders in NFL cause backlash


NFL teams have defended the use of male cheerleaders following a backlash after 12 franchises signed up performers for the 2025 season.


Since the first team brought in a male cheerleader for the 2018 campaign, the number of franchises abandoning the female-only tradition has steadily grown. New Orleans Saints will reportedly have a total of 12 men among 47 performers on the 2025 Saints Cheer Krewe Roster. Three of their women were replaced this season following try-outs.


https://sports.yahoo.com/article/male-cheerleaders-nfl-cause-backlash-111831035.html



Illinois trans volleyball player incident unleashes parade of angry parents on school board meeting


A trans athlete made a girls' high school volleyball team in Illinois, igniting chaotic debate among many of the town's parents.


Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, saw a parade of angry parents speak out at its school district's board meeting Wednesday night amid the local controversy involving the biological male making the team.


https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/conant-trans-volleyball-player-school-board-meeting



High School Girls Explain Why They’re Uncomfortable Having a Biological Male in Their Locker Room


Blake Allen and her teammates spoke out when a biologically male student used their locker room. Now these young girls face heavy criticism—and maybe even punishment.


https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/10/13/high-school-girls-explain-why-theyre-uncomfortable-having-biological-male-their-locker-room/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy