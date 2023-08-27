The Su-57's Transformation into a Mechanized Monster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rostec from Russia showcased remarkable Russian weaponry portrayed as monstrous mechanized creatures, including the advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, the T-90M tank, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle, the Pantsir surface-to-air missile system, the Ka-52 assault helicopter, and the formidable TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system. Approximately 90% of the military apparatus used within the specialized operational area has been manufactured by Rostec-affiliated establishments. Each of these armaments possesses its own distinct yet consistently imposing demeanor.
So how are the updated visual designs of these Russian weaponry, especially the Su-57?
Mirrored -
Defense TV