⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, Russian troops have inflicted fire on units of 43rd, 53rd mechanised and 10th mountain assault brigades of the AFU close to Ivanovka and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses up to 30 servicemen, two pickup trucks.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, three attacks launched by assault groups of 24st, 47th, and 63rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 200 servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 30th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU 22nd and 24th mechanised brigades have been hit close to Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 180 soldiers, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, have repelled one attack by the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as inflicted one fire attack on manpower and hardware of units of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, have repelled four attacks by assault groups of 65th and 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, 33rd mechanised and 80th air assault brigades of the enemy close have hit to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 140 servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery and aviation strikes on AFU manpower, the enemy losses were up to 75 servicemen and four motor vehicles close to the Alekseevsky and Frolov islands and near Kachkarovka (Kherson region).

In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 102 areas.

In addition, one aviation ammunition depot of the AFU has been destroyed at Lozovatka airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Two arsenals of ammunition of the AFU have been destroyed close to Karpilovka (Kiev region) and Aleksandrovka (Zhitomir region).

One ammunition depot of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

One fuel depot for military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been destroyed near Vygoda (Odessa region).

The Black Sea Fleet's Naval Aviation destroyed one high-speed boat with landing servicemen and seven uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian Navy in 80 km west of Sevastopol in the waters of the Black Sea.

▫️Air defence facilities destroyed two Neptune anti-ship missiles and five HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

In addition, 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Novaya Zburyevka, Chaplinka (Kherson region), Spartak, Peski, and Yasinovataya (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 9,009 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,464 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,128 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,369 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.