Dinosaur eggs appearing all over Western feminist nations because uncovered women’s heads rebellion

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). Warn with Jesus' self-sacrificial love your millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God's-Word-mockers" fake Christian zombies that dinosaur eggs are appearing all over their Western feminist nations because of their rebellion, so that all your church donators will leave your church in anger & disgust & sheer terror, or else, go join Satan Lucifer already! Warn them now before it is too late and they are dead and the blood of 6 billion humans & all your fellow church donators are firmly on your cowardly traitor “fake watchman on the wall fake Christian fake Christianity” hands, or go swear your absolute devoted allegiance to your fake god Satan Lucifer. Warn them also that their Satan Lucifer’s Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastor cowardly traitors to our God & our human specie & our allies are hiding all of this from them until it is too late and they are eaten by these dinosaurs. Tell them that these pastors are not true shepherds of God, but they are thieves and sheep shearers and post-1960s illegal tithe income tax extortionists, who use God’s name to threaten church donators, and steal 50% off the top of the 10% fake tithes in order to pay themselves pastors’ illegal monthly salaries & church staff’s salaries & medical science witchcraft employee health insurance benefits to mock God and promote Satan Lucifer’s genocide medical science witchcraft industry and their highest church donators mass murderer doctors & nurses & health insurance company employees, so that they can have the blood of all their church donators on their filthy pastors’ hands. If you do not expose these pastors, then you are in cahoots with them as accomplices in the mass murder and genocide, and you are siding with Satan Lucifer. God showed me that these dumb cowardly traitor fake Christians, who pray to Sananda Jesus every day, are using our real Christians’ sermons as entertainment like everything else they make it into and as toilet paper to answer their inquisitive emptiness in their hearts because the pastors hide all the truth from them, even though they do not believe what we teach, instead of sharing it with the 6 billion humans and God’s spiritual army and God’s flock. When their hearts are evil, then they become extremely dumb beyond belief. Their judgment will be more horrendous than the heathens, because they knew the truth and hid it, and they used God’s love as a toilet paper to satisfy their own selfish curiosity while they made the 6 billion humans’ souls perish without the truths. It is like the parable of the idiot watchman on the tower, who wants to find if the enemy is coming and who the enemy is and what the enemy is doing, so he reads our real Christians’ daily sermons, but he does not inform or warn or share the information with the city’s people, because he is afraid of assassination attempts by the spies & infiltrators & traitors and to be ridiculed by his boss & customers & church donators. I skipped breakfast & lunch today and bathing and looking for work to cover my own living costs, in order to create today’s daily sermon and video, while receiving assassination attempts and decapitation attempts, and these millions of fake Christians use it as entertainment for themselves and to satisfy their curiosity, when 6 billion humans’ lives are at stake here and God’s reputation too. They are sick demented fake Christian people from the worst horror show.





