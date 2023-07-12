BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Building an Air From Water Machine - DIY!
90 views • 07/12/2023

Two bit Da Vinci


July 11, 2023


Water From Air! Save up to $1500 during the EcoFlow Prime Day promo and get exceptional Amazon Deal Of The Day offers from July 11–12. Check out the links in the description below, and use my code ECOVINCI5 to get an extra 5% off on Prime Day deals (Except flash sale products). Valid until July 20! EcoFlow Website: https://bit.ly/3D1nL3B EcoFlow Amazon: https://amzn.to/3WgpvyN


Disclaimer: This video is for entertainment only, do not try anything at home, doing so is done at your own risk. We aren't liable, and make sure all water is always clean, check professional experts before ever consuming unknown water!


I have made a lot of videos about water, and also a lot of videos about hot summers and weather. So I had this crazy Idea to build my own Air Water Generation System, basically a system that captures water out of thin air! But here's the kicker, I wanted to run the system entirely on solar power and batteries Using my EcoFlow Delta 2 Max!


Let's just say I was pretty shocked how this one turned out!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KD-mkitMA4

preppingdiysurvivalmachinesolar powerbatteriestwo bit da vinciair from waterair water generation system
