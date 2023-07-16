Artillery and vehicles destroyed in another Ukrainian defeat in Orekhov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Artillery and several vehicles were destroyed in the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in another counterattack on Orekhov. Ukrainian servicemen filmed a 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery caught fire by Lancet ammunition attack. Meanwhile 4 vehicles such as the French VAB, kozak-2, and two other vehicles were destroyed by the action of the Russian helicopters. Apart of equipment, Ukrainian losses increased sharply in personnel after being disabled in the fighting on Zaporozhye front.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY