What Do Ordinary Russians Think about Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson has arrived in Russia and rumor has it that he's been successful in obtaining an interview with President Putin.





Sputnik News took to the streets to ask people what they think about Tucker Carlson and about his visit to Moscow.





I'm struck by how cultivated and articulate and lovely these everyday Muscovites are, compared to most Westerners, who are so under attack and don't know what planet they're on, anymore.





We are now having the incredible experience of seeing the roles of the US and Russia reversed. Today, it is the Americans who are censored and led by complete tyranny and who are completely psyopped out of their minds and it is the Russians who are not subject to a government at war with its own people and which, contrary to the unicorn philosophy of the US, it fosters views more grounded in reality.





source,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/what-do-ordinary-russians-think-about-tucker-carlson/