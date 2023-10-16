Wapiti: Amidst the Clouds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a collction of photographs that I took recently while staying in a cabin on Jim Mountain near Wapiti, Wyoming, off Bufalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway. I enjoyed watching the sunsets over the mountains from a front deck, as I marveled at the beauty of the natural world. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.