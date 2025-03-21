TEACHING THE PARABLE OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN 🛐 [THE HOLY SPIRIT BEATEN LEFT FOR DEAD WITH NO DIGNITY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Good Samaritan... Decoded... Holy Spirit beaten lefted for dead with no dignity.
http://scriptural-truth.com/GoodSamaritan.html
The Spiritual meaning or the parabolic meaning... (meat of the Word)
Seeing the Parables in Scriptures... Luke 10:25-37
See this on it's internet website and more.
****************************************************************
1.The Inn Keeper = God The Father and The Old Testament
2.The Good Samaritan = God The Son and The New Testament
3.The Man Beaten, Robbed and Stripped of all dignity = The Holy Spirit, The Apocrypha and the Prophets Of Old;
Prophets Of Old are... (Lost Prophets and Unaccepted Prophets that are not in the Canon or The Apocrypha)
4.Two Denarii = Across Time... 2,000 years; (A Thousand years is as a day)
5.The Priest = The Governing Leaders of The Church; (Church Politicians)
6.The Levite = The Local Community Church
7.The Robbers = Scholars, Theologians and Canon Lawyers
8.Son Of God = Your Neighbour... The Good Samaritan
*************************************************************************
My Friend...