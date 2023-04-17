Hosea & Harlotry. Contradiction: 3rd Angel's Message & Tax Exemption. Love of Money The Root of Evil

Hosea and the Harlot. Uniting up a church assembly to the Federal Government and incorporating a church into a Corporation, where the pastor of that assembly becomes a CEO (Hireling) and where the deacons and elders are now 'board members' and share holders, is contrary to Scripture. Tax exemption for churches is unbiblical and modern day harlotry.





Establishing the State as the sole authority and sovereign head over your church is removing the headship of the Lord Jesus Christ. And that is exactly what most churches in America have done.





The 501c3 'church' corporations across this country have no protected Constitutionally protected rights. Since the State is the creator of that 501c3 Corporation. The State gives its creature its rights and can also take them away.





Furthermore, in the Scriptures, you never find one instance where the Lord, or any of His apostles and disciples ever went to the Government of their day for permission to preach the Gospel. They never asked permission to labour in their ministry.





Lessons From California: Electric Vehicle Mandate Is Costly, Unrealistic. Biden torched for cracking down on gas cars, pushing electric vehicles: 'Biden’s newest power grab'





Despite the Biden administration’s ambitious plans, EVs are likely to remain too expensive and too limited in range to appeal to most Americans





The administration’s push to supercharge E.V. sales must now surmount resistance from manufacturers and consumers as well as likely legal challenges.





Several top Republican lawmakers and energy industry groups blasted the Biden administration Wednesday after it announced aggressive regulations cracking down on gas-powered car emissions.





