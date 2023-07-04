MSM CAUGHT LYING YET AGAIN.. WTFs new..?! ALL THE ABSTRACT WEATHER IS REALLY CAUSED BY GEO ENGINEERING..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FEAR PORN:Ocean temperatures around Australia the hottest for any June as UN declares an El Niño
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/ocean-temperatures-around-australia-the-hottest-for-any-june-as-un-declares-an-el-ni%C3%B1o/ar-AA1dq31z?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=76c75c82c7cd4d8897a63c680191409a&ei=49
UN warns world to prepare for El Nino impact
https://www.msn.com/en-au/weather/topstories/un-warns-world-to-prepare-for-el-nino-impact/ar-AA1dpIPd?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b3a6cfaac2b4451ba94e3defe07d85ec&ei=32
FACTS:
Earth Null School
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2015/06/03/1200Z/ocean/primary/waves/anim=off/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-231.78,-15.54,317/loc=149.923,-19.577
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=jma®ion=us&pkg=mslp_pcpn&runtime=2019120112&fh=66
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
https://earth.nullschool.net/
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
https://weather.cod.edu/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Weather as a Force Multiplier
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4