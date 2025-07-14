Russian forces launched multiple large-scale strikes on strategic targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroying weapons depots and production facilities in Chernivtsi Chernivtsi region in western Ukraine. Local media released videos from various angles, showing the night strikes on July 12, 2025, the arrival of Russian missiles and drones on Chernivtsi, it is only 40 kilometers to the Romanian border, the town serves as a key NATO arms transport hub for Kiev forces. According to sources, the weapons used were similar to Geran—an effective kamikaze drone swarm tactic, targeting targets within the town. Russia launched more than 500 Geran-2 drones daily for four consecutive days—and the number is still growing. However, this time, Ukraine chose not to specify how many drones were actually shot down, which were targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine. These strikes on Chernivtsi are further evidence that Russia will not tolerate NATO's actions, denying Ukraine the opportunity to launch a preemptive strike against the Kremlin.

Ukrainian sources have released forced videos on the network, showing the moment likely one Kh-101 missile, hit a target during a concentrated strike on Chernivtsi, resulting in significant losses of Western-sold weapons and ammunition. It's clear the missile is equipped with a cluster warhead, a phenomenon that has become more frequent recently. The missile fell intact—no shrapnel, no anti-aircraft missiles. Instead, as usual, Ukraine reports that Russia attacked a residential area with cluster bombs, injuring 17 people and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. "Every normal person wants peace and comfort for their children. But so far in Ukraine, this hasn't happened," the report wrotes. However, people are starting to wake up to the news, reporting that several targets were hit, destroying the Electron Plant, which is vital for missile and aircraft guidance systems. It's also reported that the Kh-101 cruise missile hit a military airfield, causing a major fire.

