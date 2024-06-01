Batman For Real: How A Man Has Literally Become "The Dark Knight" - Maverick News "Truespiracies"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#batman, #darkknight, #dc, #batmobile, #bramptonbatman,
Feature Interview with "Brampton Batman". How this Man has literally become the "Dark Knight" and has dedicated his life to night patrols in his Batmobile through his community, immersing himself for life in his identity of "BATMAN". Yes...this is real. Batman IS REAL.
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters