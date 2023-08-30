Song Premiere, Premature Release - "Who is Mr Wagner?" - PMC "Wagner" creator Farewell Today - 082923

MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE🎼

Akim Apachev and Chicherina - Who is Mr Wagner?

The music video for the song "Who is Mr Wagner?" from the album "Burn Clearly" was supposed to be released at a different time, with a different edit and on a different occasion, but reality has made its harsh adjustments.





Kick in the door, waving АK-74

All you heard was - «Richard don’t hit me no more! "

This is Russian gangsters out on the dancing floor

Mr. Wagner will play "Summer and Crossbows"





Who is Mr. Wagner? I am Mr. Wagner

Knock-Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group!





We are Russian gremlins; up in the sky we're found

Schicklgruber's aeroplanes we smash right to the ground

We like nothing better than to mess up F-16

And send heavy bombers down to earth in teeny bits





Napoleon and his army never got to first base

Now we'll push those nasty Nazis in der fuehrer's face

We're here, we're there, we're everywhere

We're in the Nazi's hair





We're gremlins from the Kremlin

Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group