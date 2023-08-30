Song Premiere, Premature Release - "Who is Mr Wagner?" - PMC "Wagner" creator Farewell Today - 082923

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE🎼
Akim Apachev and Chicherina - Who is Mr Wagner?
The music video for the song "Who is Mr Wagner?" from the album "Burn Clearly" was supposed to be released at a different time, with a different edit and on a different occasion, but reality has made its harsh adjustments.
Kick in the door, waving АK-74
All you heard was - «Richard don’t hit me no more! "
This is Russian gangsters out on the dancing floor
Mr. Wagner will play "Summer and Crossbows"
Who is Mr. Wagner? I am Mr. Wagner
Knock-Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group!
We are Russian gremlins; up in the sky we're found
Schicklgruber's aeroplanes we smash right to the ground
We like nothing better than to mess up F-16
And send heavy bombers down to earth in teeny bits
Napoleon and his army never got to first base
Now we'll push those nasty Nazis in der fuehrer's face
We're here, we're there, we're everywhere
We're in the Nazi's hair
We're gremlins from the Kremlin
Knock-Knock. This is the Russian Wagner Group