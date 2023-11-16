When you need a Human Shield, (IDF) in the West Bank - Pickup the Garbageman

When you need a human shield, in the West Bank - pickup the garbageman.

UNRWA chief: 70% of people in besieged Gaza Strip have no access to clean water

Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reaches out for the first time after the IDF raid:

▪️Israeli soldiers roam through the wards, they have taken the bodies of killed Palestinians and blew up the water supply;

▪️We have more than 650 patients, 500 medical staff, and over 5,000 displaced people;

▪️The hospital is completely surrounded; food and water supplies are depleted, and the [Israeli] occupation has reached the main water supply line. The conditions are catastrophic, and those inside the hospital are crying out from thirst;

▪️Snipers are everywhere with orders to shoot on sight, preventing movement between buildings; we have lost contact with our colleagues;

▪️Israeli drones won't stop flying over the hospital;

▪️The occupiers are currently holding several families in the hospital warehouse;

▪️We will stay with the wounded and sick, and will leave only with them. We will either live with them or die together with them.



