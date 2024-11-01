BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mashiach Preexisted Bible Code by Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
8 views • 7 months ago
1 Cheshvan 5785November 1, 2024

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been telling all my friends that the Messiah Preexisted. 

We see in some of my videos that the Messiah is the Angel of Hahem with the name of Hahem "SHEM yhwh". 

In this Video I will show you that he Pre-Existed thousands of Millions of years ago before Time and the Cosmos and now born in the 'Last Days' to the family of King David.

This Video is called Mashiach Pre-Existed Bible Code  

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy

PS Hope you like my new song: O, Adonai It Seems I've Been Waiting Forever!

Links:

Links:


https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/12339-preexistence


Rabbis For Anusim

https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim

https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim


Twitter

https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana


GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai

https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai



AnonUp.com

https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai


WeGo.Social

https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai


Donate:

https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

messiahshilohzemah ben yishai
