Farmers Pile on Pressure as EU Elite Back Down on Green Socialism

Angry, frustrated farmers in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Spain are refusing to call off their massive protests in European cities. Meanwhile, EU bureaucrats and politicians have blinked in the standoff with the farmers. We give you the details later in today's TruNews. First, we examine a recent threat by a Ukrainian admiral to blow up Russia’s Crimean bridge this year.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/06/2024
